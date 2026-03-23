Photo of the Day: March 23, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Grammy-award-winning, multi-platinum-selling country group Lady A took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum for its annual members-only concert, The Big Gig, celebrating the music that inspires us and the members who sustain our museum. Lady A performed hits including “Need You Now” and “Downtown” in the museum’s CMA Theater. For more information about Lady A, click here.

Museum membership provides foundational philanthropic support and sustains the nonprofit organization’s educational mission. Members receive free admission to the museum’s galleries, family programs, special events and more, as well as discounts to its retail stores.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information or purchasing a museum membership can learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.