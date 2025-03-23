Photo of the Day: March 23, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Russell Dickerson kicked off Russellmania tour at The Pinnacle, a hometown show.The show featured Dickerson performing fan favorites like “God Gave Me A Girl,” “Home Sweet,” “Yours,” and a sing-along performance of his powerful rising single “Happen To Me,” along with many more. Nashville fans were also treated to special guest appearances from award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce, who joined him for a duet of Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley’s “Whiskey Lullaby,” and rising country star Dylan Marlowe, who performed his hit “Back Home Boys.”

Opener Jake Scott also joined Dickerson for a performance of their hit “She Likes It” before closing the show with the 2X Platinum hit “Blue Tacoma” and a burst of confetti.

