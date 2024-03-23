Photo of the Day: March 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Big Machine Music (BMM), a subsidiary of HYBE America, announced today the signing of artist/songwriter George Birge to an exclusive co-publishing agreement. Birge officially joins BMM’s roster of hit writers including Jessie Jo Dillon, Brett Young, Laura Veltz, Matt Dragstrem, Ryan Hurd and Geoff Warburton, among others.

“George’s hit trajectory is a testament to his talent, work ethic and kindness,” shares BMM’s President Mike Molinar. “We are honored he has chosen Big Machine Music as his publishing partner!”

Pictured (L-R): BMM’s Randy Patton, Lizzy Rector, Tim Hunze and Mike Molinar, George Birge, BMM’s Michelle Attardi, Rich MGMT’s Brendan Rich and Sarah Paravia, BMM’s Katherine Godwin and Greyson Stephens.

