Photo of the Day: March 23, 2023

Photo of the day: Miller’s Ale House has “gone mad” this year for March Madness with an over-the-top menu, now available at all locations through April 3.
The limited-time menu features two new items:
- Big16 Burger, $24.99 – includes 16 insane toppings and two sides of fries: 2 1/2 lb. patties, 3 hot Zingers®, 3 mozzarella sticks, onion tanglers, American cheese, marinara sauce, zesty queso, lettuce, bacon, beefsteak tomatoes, dill pickle slices. Served with two sides of fries.
- Miller’s is encouraging guests to take on the #MillersGoneMadChallenge by finishing the entire Big16 Burger to win a Miller’s Gone Mad bucket hat starting March 13.
- BBQ Pork Mountain Melt, $14.99 – Chipotle BBQ pulled pork, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, applewood smoked bacon and scallions on a mountain of seasoned fries.
Miller’s also offers discounted beer pitchers during tournament games only, including: $9.99 Miller Lite and Coors Lite, and $10.99 Yuengling and Flight by Yuengling.
