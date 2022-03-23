Photo of the Day: March 23, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: For the sixth straight year the Brentwood High TV & Film is THSPA State Champions. Students won five first-place awards, more than any other program in Tennessee.

“I’m extremely proud of my students for continuing the tradition of working hard and winning at THSPA,” said instructor Ronnie Adcock. “It’s the 12th time in 14 years we’ve been able to do that. It’s especially sweet since this is my final year of teaching.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.