Photo of the Day: March 22, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Multi-Grammy® Award winner Jelly Roll officially joined the Grand Ole Opry family and was inducted by his close friend and fellow Opry member Lainey Wilson. Also joining in Jelly Roll’s Opry induction celebration included his friend and mentor, Opry member Craig Morgan, as well as friends Leanne Morgan and ERNEST.

Pictured-Opry’s Dan Rogers, Opry host Kelly Sutton, Lily Isaacs, Larry Gatlin, Leanne Morgan, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Craig Morgan, ERNEST, Sonya Isaacs and Opry’s Jenn Tressler.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.