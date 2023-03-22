Photo of the Day: March 22, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Puckett's
photo from Puckett's

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In honor of the tournament, Puckett’s will offer their buy one, get one free deal on all spices, sauces and marinades. Bring the flavors of Puckett’s straight to your kitchen with this BOGO offer. Products are available in all Puckett’s locations, Americana Taphouse or online from March 8 to April 4. 

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

