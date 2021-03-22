Photo of the Day: March 22, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Martin’s Bar-B-Que in Spring Hill. Martin’s Bar-B-Que opened in the spring of 2018. It is the restaurant’s sixth location.

Martin’s is known for their low-and-slow cooked barbecue, made fresh every single day. Pitmaster Pat Martin learned the art and craft of West Tennessee-style smoke and meat 25 years ago in Henderson, Tennessee, before making Nashville his home. It became a consuming passion that eventually led to the first Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in October of 2006 in Nolensville, Tenn. Today, there are six locations, including the newest in Spring Hill. Visit the website for additional information.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que in Spring Hill is located at 2076 Wall St, Spring Hill, TN 37174. For more locations, click here.

