Photo of the Day: March 21, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Ethan Garner announces he has signed a label deal with RECORDS Nashville in partnership with RCA Records. Additionally, he announced his debut single, “Red Wine Stains,” is slated for release on March 20th.

Garner shares, “I’m very thankful to RECORDS Nashville/RCA for believing in me and helping me chase my dreams of making memorable music that leaves a legacy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the gifted country singer/songwriter Ethan Garner to the RECORDS Nashville family,” said Joe Fisher, Executive Vice President of A&R, RECORDS Nashville. “Ethan brings a fresh new take on modern country pop storytelling, and with his debut single “Red Wine Stains,” we are excited to introduce fans to an exciting new voice in country.”

Garner’s debut single, “Red Wine Stains,” arriving on March 20, signals the first taste of a defining new voice in modern country pop. The track was co-written and produced by two-time Grammy winner Daniel Tashian, known for his work with Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, and the Jonas Brothers, blending heartfelt storytelling with a fresh, melodic edge that feels both timeless and current.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.