Photo of the Day: March 21, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Public Square in downtown Franklin.

Franklin’s public square was part of a 1-acre plot of land donated by Abram Maury in 1799, the year Franklin was founded, according to visitfranklin.com.

Learn more about the public square at visitfranklin.com/see-and-do/public-square.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.