Photo of the Day: March 20, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chart-topping songwriter and rising Country artist Jacob Hackworth has signed with The Neal Agency for booking. The West Plains, MO native, who has become known for his rough-hewn honesty and raw storytelling, caught the attention of the industry with his releases, “When I Don’t,” “You Ain’t” and “Bad As I Do.”

“I couldn’t be happier to have The Neal Agency as part of my team. I’ve watched them build an incredible reputation — not just for the success they’ve achieved, but for the way they genuinely champion their artists. Seeing what they’ve done for friends of mine who are already on the roster made the decision feel like a no-brainer,” said Hackworth. “From my very first meeting with Jake, we just clicked. He understood the vision, the long game and who I am as an artist. And honestly, my dad’s one of the best judges of character I know — he met Jake and immediately said, ‘That’s your guy.’ When your gut and your circle both say ‘yes,’ you listen.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.