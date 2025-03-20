Photo of the Day: March 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: History was made in Nashville this past Saturday night, as the first songwriters round was broadcast live directly to more than 400+ movie theatres nationwide with Music Night: Live from Nashville!. Music lovers across the country experienced an unforgettable night of storytelling and song during the live event, whether it was in the room at the Analog or in a theatre in their city.

The March 8 live event saw fans across the country come together in theatres to witness an authentic Nashville Writer’s Round—a stripped-down, intimate musical experience featuring Grammy® and CMA Award-winning songwriters Brett James, Kelly Archer, and Matt Jenkins. Collectively these three have written more than 40 number-one songs recorded by more than 20 of the biggest names in music such as: Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Jordan Davis, Brett Young, Faith Hill, and more.

