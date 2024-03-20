Photo of the Day: March 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Hollywood gathered at Nashville’s iconic Belcourt Theatre for the world premiere of THE NEON HIGHWAY, opening in theaters on Friday, March 15th. The film’s leading cast: Emmy, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe Award-winner Beau Bridges, Rob Mayes, Sandra Lee-Oian Thomas, Pam Tillis, and T.J. Power along with the film’s director William Wages, producer Stratton Leopold and co-producer Lori Berlanga walked the red carpet welcoming fans and supporters of the film.

Cast members signed a guitar donated by award-winning country music superstar Lee Brice (who plays Lamont in the film) which will be donated to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s non-profit organization. MusiCares provides crisis relief, preventive care, recovery resources and need-based financial assistance for people across all music professions.

The heart-felt feature film, shot in Georgia and set in Nashville, reflects many artists’ dreams of music, the road, and long lost love.

THE NEON HIGHWAY is opening in select cities including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando and San Antonio on March 15.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.