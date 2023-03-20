Photo of the Day: March 20, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Pennington Distilling Company, an award-winning spirits distillery, releases Pickers Pink Lemon Vodka. This refreshingly-tart new addition to the line-up is made using pink lemons and is 70 proof. Pickers Pink Lemon Vodka is popping up locally at wine and spirits retailers along with the distillery’s bottle shop.

Jeff and Jenny Pennington, co-founders of Pickers Vodka state “We are excited to launch our newest Pickers Vodka flavor, Pink Lemon, to our growing family of spirits. Pink lemons impart a smooth, tart flavor with subtle notes of floral and berry that are well suited for endless cocktail possibilities.”

Pickers Pink Lemon joins the line of Pickers fruit-infused flavors that include Blueberry, Blood Orange, and Pineapple.

