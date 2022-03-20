Photo of the Day: March 20, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Congratulations to the following individuals from Brentwood High School for their successes at our National Speech and Debate Qualifying Tournament for the state of Tennessee this at Cookeville High School:

Informative Speaking:

John Choi – 9th place

Sally Choi – 4th place – 1st alternate to Nationals

International Extemporaneous Speaking:

Harini Sathu – 4th place – 1st alternate to Nationals

Eli Gripenstraw – 2nd place – qualified in debate

Public Forum Debate:

Xander Grummon and Ali Sidiqyar – 4th place – 1st alternate to Nationals

Eli Gripenstraw and Nihar Sanku – 3rd place – National Qualifier

Garrett Crouch and Kate Mize – 2nd place – National Qualifier

William Hong and Sully Mrkva – 1st place – National Qualifier

Team Awards:

Debate Sweepstakes – 1st place

Overall Sweepstakes (top performers in speech and debate events combined) – 1st place

Our qualifying competitors will advance to the Nationals tournament in Louisville this June.

