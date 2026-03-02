Photo of the Day: March 2, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Rising country artist Bryan Andrews has signed with WME for global representation across all areas.

Andrews is not just another voice in Nashville. A songwriter with a clear point of view, he blends traditional country roots with a modern perspective that has fueled one of the fastest-growing grassroots movements in the genre. Over the last several months, Andrews’ momentum has surged, translating digital engagement into measurable commercial impact.

“I’m truly honored to be part of the WME roster. I’m thankful for the chance to tell my story with a team that shares my belief that history will be told through art,” shares Andrews. “There’s no one else I’d rather tell it with.”

“Bryan has built an undeniable movement, and the growth we are seeing is extraordinary and backed by conviction and connection,” said WME’s Nate Towne. “We are excited to grow his live business globally and help create the right opportunities as his career enters this next phase,” adds WME’s Carrie Murphy. WME’s Abby Wells Baas summed it up with, “Bryan is one of those rare artists whose live show doesn’t just entertain, it converts.”

His audience has grown to more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million on TikTok, adding nearly 100,000 followers every 11 days. His breakout track “The Older I Get” topped Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales, Digital Song Sales and Emerging Artists charts, signaling his ability to convert cultural conversation into chart performance.

