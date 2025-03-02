Photo of the Day: March 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Big Machine Records announces the signing of Something Out West. The exciting new duo comprised of artists Drew Arthur and Chet Hanks joins an impressive roster of artists which includes Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, Midland, Rascal Flatts, Jackson Dean and more.

“Drew and Chet are building a one of a kind sound and story with Something Out West, powered by their undeniable energy and creative connection,” says Big Machine Label Group Chairman & CEO Scott Borchetta. “We’re thrilled for them to join the Big Machine Records family and for the world to experience this fresh, dynamic duo.”

Something Out West began in California, where band members Chet and Drew became roommates at a pivotal time in their lives—both embarking on a journey toward sobriety. This shared path fostered not only a deep friendship, but also ignited a musical and creative collaboration of late-night jams and songwriting sessions, as well as moves to Nashville and the formation of their duo. As the two continued to evolve together as friends and as musical bandmates, their sound evolved as well, crafting a new sound shaped by their experience and love of Nashville’s music scene. With a blend of distinctive vocals, memorable melodies, and timeless lyrics, Something Out West honors the genre’s storytelling roots while unapologetically embracing a fresh, unique musical perspective – one that is truly theirs – full of contemporary influences.

