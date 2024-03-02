Photo of the Day: March 2, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Local photographer, Penny Adams shared this photo last week of the Nashville skyline from 2015 to 2024.

To see more photos Adams has shared, visit Penny Adams Photography on Facebook here. You may recognize her work at the Williamson County Animal Center. Thanks to Penny Adams for allowing us to share this photo.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.