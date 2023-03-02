Photo of the Day: March 2, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots celebrated a sold-out 6th Annual Million Dollar Show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium last night, raising $200,000 and counting for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In addition to performances from Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, the show included performances from Parker McCollum, Randy Houser, Deana Carter, Michelle Branch, The Wreckers, Madeline Edwards, and Dave’s Highway. Fans enjoyed several surprise guests including Dierks Bentley, Creed’s Scott Stapp, Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, Morgan Evans, and Jake Owen.

