Photo of the Day: March 19, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Launching March 26 at shops across Nashville, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams’ new Spring Collection reimagines iconic restaurant desserts as indulgent LTO ice creams. The lineup is inspired by those old-school, fancy-ish restaurant dessert menus that felt so special when we were kids—the kind of places with white tablecloths, huge menus, and the excitement of ordering something extra special at the end of the meal.

From fluffy tiramisu, to towering slices of cheesecake, to tart, creamy key lime pie—those extra-special treats that always felt like the best part of the meal. Now, they’re captured in scoopable form. Perfect for the nights you want to skip dinner and go straight to dessert—no reservation required.

Jeni’s NEW Spring Flavors Include:

Basque Cheesecake with Brambleberry Jam – Swirls of burnt sugar caramel and cheesecake ice creams, finished with ribbons of Jeni’s signature sweet-tart brambleberry jam. Inspired by the classic Spanish cheesecake.

Black Tie Tiramisu – A dressed-up take on the unforgettable Italian dessert. Cloud-like mascarpone ice cream swirls with robust mocha cream, soft ladyfinger cookies, and a drizzle of chocolate reminiscent of the cocoa-dusted dessert that always closes out a great meal.

Key Lime Pie – Tropical, tart, and uber creamy key lime ice cream—made with real key lime purée and fragrant lime oil—with a salty-sweet graham cracker swirl. The best key lime pie you’ve ever had, in pint form.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.