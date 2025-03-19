Photo of the Day: March 19, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of GLO30

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: CityPark in Brentwood will welcome the first Tennessee location of AI-powered skincare studio GLO30 Skincare to the 33-acre mixed-use district in early April. This innovative approach to skincare is doctor-founded and female-led, offering facials that blend medical science with customized, seasonally adapted treatments for all skin types and concerns.
