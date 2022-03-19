Photo of the Day: March 19, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Nourishing Skin Coach just announced they are bringing Briologique Recherche to Williamson County. Biologique Recherche is a world-renowned luxurious French skincare brand. With a cult following of over 30 years, Biologique Recherche’s Methodology has earned an enviable reputation for effectiveness, thanks to its winning combination: a clinical approach to personalized skincare; unadulterated, concentrated and practically raw products; and complex formulas applied with original and rigorous treatment protocols.

Customized treatments are offered for 60, 75 or 90 minutes. A few of our most popular treatments :

Soin restructurant et Lissant- For better-toned skin. A reconditioning treatment that tones the epidermis. Leaving the skin of your face, neck and décolleté is drained, smoothed, and toned.

Lotion MC 110 N’1 et N’2- To reduce wrinkles. A treatment that smooths out fine lines and wrinkles. Leaving the skin of your face, neck, and décolleté is toned and redefined.

Masque Exfoliant P50- For lightening pigmentation. A complexion-evening treatment to prevent and reduce the visibility of pigmentation spots. Leaving the skin of your face, neck, and décolleté looks more uniform.

Find more information here.

