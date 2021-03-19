Photo of the Day: March 19, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Centennial Park in Nashville, highlighting the John W. Thomas memorial statue with the Parthenon in the background.

The John W. Thomas statue was erected in 1907 by the Nashville, Chattanooga & St Louis Railway. The plaque on the statue reads:

A native of Nashville. Forty-eight years in the service of the Nashville, Chattanooga, St. Louis Railway; President for twenty-two years. President of the Tennessee Centennial Exposition which resulted in securing to Nashville this park. A worthy man in all the lines of life. An efficient man of affairs. An upright and eminent citizen. A Christian and a gentleman. A friend and a brother.

The Parthenon was originally built for Tennessee’s 1897 Centennial Exposition. This replica of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece is the centerpiece of Centennial Park. Inside, you will find a re-creation of the 42-foot statue Athena. The building and the Athena statue are both full-scale replicas of the Athenian originals.

Centennial Park is located at 2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN, 37203.

