Photo of the Day: March 18, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Southern Cottage is now open at 320 Main Street in downtown Franklin. Locally owned by Greg and Marianne DeMeyers, who owned and operated Tin Cottage for 25 years along with Southern Manor. The couple decided to combine both businesses and bring back a department store to downtown Franklin, where you can shop for clothing, gifts, and home decor. They have started Thankful Tuesday and Thursday, when they will open 1 hour early at 9 am to give locals the chance to shop early.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.