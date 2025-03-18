Photo of the Day: March 18, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Brentwood Costco is remodeling its gas pumps.

The wholesaler in Brentwood at 98 Seaboard Lane closed its gas pumps for remodeling from Monday, March 3, 2025, until May 2025.

We contacted Costco about the remodel. Costco management sent us the following statement: “The gas pumps will close from March 3, 2025, until May 2025. We’re adding 50% more fueling positions (going from 16 to 24), and the car wash will be operational throughout the project.”

