Photo of the Day: March 18, 2024

Photo of the day: Twenty-one months after Garth Brooks revealed plans to open a honky-tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, the doors to all floors at his Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk held its grand opening Thursday, March 7th.

The space partially opened on Black Friday with Brooks delivering a record-breaking concert on Amazon Prime from the space that attracted attendees from all over the world.

As of Thursday, guests could see every floor as the 54,715-square-foot entertainment complex opened bottom to top, showcasing everything from the expansive dance floor, multiple bars, delicious food, cutting-edge technology, a rooftop that oozes ambiance surrounded by views to the second-to-none customer service of which Garth is so proud.

