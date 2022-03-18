Photo of the Day: March 18, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum offers perspective on country music’s latest chapter with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music. The exhibit runs through Feb. 5, 2023.

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters, and institutions that figured prominently in country music. This year’s exhibition features Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Jerry Douglas and John Hiatt, Jenee Fleenor, the Grand Ole Opry, Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes, Wanda Jackson, Alison Krauss, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Allison Russell, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings and Taylor Swift.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.