Photo of the Day: March 18, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Today’s photo is a look down Main Street in downtown Franklin with a direct view of Gray’s on Main. To discover restaurants, shops and more in downtown Franklin visit downtownfranklintn.com.
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
