Photo of the Day: March 17, 2025

Photo of the day:On Tuesday, March 4, the Nashville area office of Skanska held a Women in Construction celebration at Pinewood Social. The event was in celebration of Women in Construction Week, which is celebrated annually the first full week in March. The event is observed to appreciate the women who are leaders in the industry and offer mentorship support to those to the group.

The Skanska sponsored event featured bowling and networking at Pinewood Social as drinks and hor d’oeuvres were enjoyed by the Skanska team and many other leaders in the Nashville community.

