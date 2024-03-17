Photo of the Day: March 17, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Carrie Underwood celebrated her birthday on March 10th during the REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show. During her performance of fan-favorite “All-American Girl,” audience members surprised Underwood as the room became illuminated by (color) light-up wristbands that blinked with the song. Following the conclusion of the song, Underwood beamed as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” during a special on-stage birthday cake presentation for the star.

