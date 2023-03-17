Photo of the Day: March 17, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Cody Smith is participating in the 2023 Yuengling Shamrock Marathon to raise money for Operation Smile. This is the 15th year that Cody and his family will be taking the long trek from Columbia, Tennessee, to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to attend the event. The Smith family has been participating in the Shamrock Marathon and the Operation Smile Final Mile since Cody was an infant with a newly treated cleft condition. Each year, the family sets a fundraising goal of $3,500, but after exceeding their goal in 2022, the Smiths have set their sights on raising $3,600 this year.

Operation Smile sponsors the Shamrock Marathon’s Final Mile, a culmination of an ongoing walking and running program for elementary-school children which promotes lifelong fitness. The children participating run or walk a total of 25.2 miles in the weeks leading up to the marathon.

They run the “final mile” of the marathon during the weekend of the race. Many children also raise money for Operation Smile, learning at an early age the value of giving to others. Cody has had the opportunity to be grand marshal for the Final Mile each year since the second year he participated in the race. Since Cody is now 15 and has aged out of the Final Mile, the Smith Family has recruited his little brother, Luke, to carry on the tradition. This year, Cody will run in the Shamrock 8k and join Luke at the front of the Final Mile run.

