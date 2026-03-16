Photo of the Day: March 16, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Morning Pointe Foundation, established by Morning Pointe Senior Living co-founders Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow, has received the 2026 SOAR Philanthropy Award from the College System of Tennessee, recognizing the organization and its founders for their lasting contributions to students, communities, and workforce development across the state.

The SOAR Philanthropy Award honors organizations whose generosity and leadership help strengthen Tennessee’s colleges while preparing students for meaningful careers.

The Morning Pointe Foundation was established in 2014 as the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living. Built on the belief that strong communities begin with compassionate, well-trained caregivers, the Foundation supports students pursuing careers that serve others, including nursing, therapy, and social work, while helping address the growing needs of an aging population.

Altogether, Morning Pointe Senior Living and the Morning Pointe Foundation have invested more than $2.1 million in support of Tennessee’s community colleges and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, helping expand educational opportunities and strengthen the state’s workforce.

Through 2025, the Morning Pointe Foundation has provided scholarships to 15 colleges within the College System of Tennessee. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than 140 scholarships to community and technical college students, representing a $200,000 investment in their education and future careers.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.