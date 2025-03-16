Photo of the Day: March 16, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Randy Rogers Band took the stage at the famed Ryman Auditorium on Saturday (3/8) night, performing for a packed house – marking three consecutive years selling out shows at the Mother Church of Country Music. The evening began with fellow Texans, Josh Abbott Band, bringing the crowd to their feet playing some of their fan-favorite hits and infusing the room with the Lone Star spirit.

Shortly into the band’s set, a familiar voice came over the auditorium speakers as Kid Rock walked out onto stage with some incredible news. Joined by Erin Burr of the RIAA, it was announced that the group earned three new RIAA certifications – Gold “Buy Myself A Chance,” Platinum “Kiss Me in the Dark,” and Platinum “In My Arms Instead.”

