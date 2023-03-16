Photo of the Day: March 16, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:On Wednesday, March 8th, the Williamson County-based office of Skanska sponsored Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Tennessee’s Women in Construction celebration at Pinewood Social. The event was in celebration of Women in Construction Week which is celebrated annually the first full week in March. The event is observed to appreciate the women who have taken the bold step to enter the construction industry, and also to highlight opportunities that are available to women in construction.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.