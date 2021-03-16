Photo of the Day: March 16, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of GRAMMY cookies made by Triple Crown Bakery for Christian artist Zach Williams. Zach Williams won for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “There Was Jesus,” his duet with Dolly Parton, which he also co-wrote. Williams won his first GRAMMY in 2018 for his album Chain Breaker.

