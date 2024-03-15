Photo of the Day: March 15, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:This weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured multi-instrumentalist Dan Dugmore for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. The ongoing series highlights musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours.

Dugmore is one of the world’s premier pedal steel guitarists. After hearing Rusty Young play pedal steel on a Buffalo Springfield song and buying his first steel guitar from Sneaky Pete Kleinow of the Flying Burrito Brothers, Dugmore became the go-to pedal steel player for Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor and many other Los Angeles country-rock stars. After relocating to Nashville in 1990, he brought his distinctive sound to hit recordings by Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and Country Music Hall of Fame members Brooks & Dunn, Patty Loveless and Randy Travis.

