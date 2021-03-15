Photo of the Day: March 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the Nashville Zoo. The Zoo is currently open 9am – 6pm daily.

Advance timed-entry tickets are required for everyone, including members and face masks are required for all guests (ages 13+)

Click here to purchase tickets.

Learn more at nashvillezoo.org.

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.