Photo of the Day: March 14, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jay DeMarcus’ Red Street Records is proud to announce its latest signing, Walker Montgomery, to the label’s Country artist roster. Named an “Artist to Watch” by CountryNow, Music Mayhem Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot, and Country Evolution, Walker son of John Michael Montgomery has carved his own lane in Country music, earning more than 93MM global streams on his independently released titles. From his 2024 Grand Ole Opry debut to his VIRAL cover of “I Love The Way You Love Me,” Walker marks a major career milestone with the signing of his debut record deal.

Montgomery shares, “This has been a hard secret to keep! From my first time meeting with the crew over at Red Street Records, I knew that I wanted to call this label home. I appreciate Jay DeMarcus and the whole team for putting their trust in me. Excited to see where this journey leads!”

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