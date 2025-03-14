Photo of the Day: March 14, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Battle Ground Academy (BGA) held its annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser benefiting the BGA Parent Association on Saturday, March 1, at The Factory in Franklin. Country music superstar Luke Bryan served as the night’s featured entertainer for the second consecutive year.

Following Bryan’s performance, The Downtown Band had the crowd on the dance floor. Food was provided by G Catering. David Landrum, parent of a BGA alumna, served as the auctioneer for this year’s live auction, which raised significant funds for the cause, including $24,000 from the sale of a Luke Bryan-signed guitar and $42,000 from the sale of two Leiper’s Fork Distillery barrel picks, donated by BGA parents Lynlee and Lee Kennedy. Funds raised from this event will be designated to needs within the school identified by faculty and staff and voted on by the Parent Association Board.

BGA parents Cara Deese and Kate Farmer served as event co-chairs. The academy extends special thanks to BGA parents Amanda and J.R. Greene of Embrace U for their generous sponsorship of the 2025 event.

