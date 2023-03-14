Photo of the Day: March 14, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: North Italia is celebrating Pi Day for a full month with a fresh selection of 15 new regional pizzas, each featuring local ingredients and influenced by the diverse culinary traditions of the location’s community.

For the third year in a row, chefs across the North Italia fam have curated regional Pi Day pizzas, which are added to their respective restaurant’s traditional menus, replacing the rotating “Chef’s Daily Pizza” special for a limited time.

Priced at $18 each, these limited-time pies will be available at their respective locations beginning on Tuesday, March 14 (Pi Day) through Sunday, April 10 for dine-in, takeout via online ordering, or delivery via DoorDash.

