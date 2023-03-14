Photo of the Day: March 14, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: North Italia is celebrating Pi Day for a full month with a fresh selection of 15 new regional pizzas, each featuring local ingredients and influenced by the diverse culinary traditions of the location’s community.
For the third year in a row, chefs across the North Italia fam have curated regional Pi Day pizzas, which are added to their respective restaurant’s traditional menus, replacing the rotating “Chef’s Daily Pizza” special for a limited time.
***
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.