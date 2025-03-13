Photo of the Day: March 13, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots held their sold-out 8th Annual Million Dollar Show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium Tuesday night, raising $221,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 2014, Bones and The Bobby Bones Show have raised over $27 million to help kids fight cancer and life-threatening diseases.

Known for their annual star-studded and surprise-filled roster, this year’s lineup is no different, including performances by Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Miranda Lambert, O-Town, Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, Clint Black, George Birge, The Castellows, and Iris Copperman.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.