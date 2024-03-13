Photo of the Day: March 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dream Nashville announces a new Shark Bait Pop-Up this Spring. Sip on a new collection of themed cocktails including the Chomp Chomp, a classic Mai Tai served in a novelty shark cup, We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Bucket, featuring pineapple, blood orange and lime juices, Aperol and a high noon served in a sand bucket, and Dah Dum Dah Dum, a citrusy gin cocktail balanced with a slightly tart finish. The bar menu will feature items such as a Shark-uterie Board, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Fish & Chips, Calamari Frites and Crab Dip. For dessert indulge in the Skipper’s Delight (Pina Colada Cheesecake, Coconut Gelee) or the Shark Bite (White Chocolate Glazed Cake, Raspberry Puree, Raspberry Mojito Sorbet).

Find Dream Nashville at 210 4th Avenue N, Nashville.

