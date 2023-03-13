Photo of the Day: March 13, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville Wine Auction raised over $845K at the 11th annual Pairings event, Nashville’s Ultimate Wine and Food Weekend on February 23rd-25th. Proceeds from the weekend will help fund the fight against cancer through local cancer organizations that provide innovative patient treatment, cancer research, and caregiver/patient support.

NASHVILLE WINE AUCTION BENEFICIARIES

American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, The Heimerdinger Foundation, HopeKids, Inc., Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Middle Tennessee, Monroe Carell Jr. Childrens’ Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville General Hospital Foundation, PearlPoint Nutrition Services, Survivor Fitness, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

