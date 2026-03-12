Photo of the Day: March 12, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In-N-Out Burger finally opened in Franklin at 1951 Double Double Drive. If you are curious about the wait time, check the app here to see how long the line is for walk-in and drive-thru. Read more about the Franklin location here.

