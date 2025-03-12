Photo of the Day: March 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry, with the help of member Vince Gill, unveiled a new Opry mic stand at the end of Saturday night’s show. In what has become as iconic as the Opry’s esteemed six-foot circle of wood centerstage and the world-famous Opry barn set design, this is only the fifth major redesign of the Opry mic stand in the show’s 100-year history.

“Happy 100th birthday to the Grand Ole Opry, one of the great places on earth,” said Gill.

