Photo of the Day: March 12, 2024

Photo of the day: Ole Red Nashville is celebrating Spring Break with Ole Red’s annual “Spring Blake” now underway. Guests at Ole Red can enjoy various exclusive specials for the month of March:

Pina Colada Shot: The perfect combination of Bacardi Coconut Rum, Coco Real coconut cream and pineapple juice. With purchase, guests will receive a complimentary limited-edition take home shot glass.

The perfect combination of Bacardi Coconut Rum, Coco Real coconut cream and pineapple juice. With purchase, guests will receive a complimentary limited-edition take home shot glass. Multi-Flavored Margaritas: Delicious spring break margarita flavors including traditional, strawberry, mango and watermelon.

Multi-Flavored Margaritas: Delicious spring break margarita flavors including traditional, strawberry, mango and watermelon.
Daily Spring Blake Trivia: Guests will have the opportunity to win a fan pack featuring exclusive merchandise and more!

: Guests will have the opportunity to win a fan pack featuring exclusive merchandise and more! Beer Pong in the Hall: Taking place on the third floor, 12 beer pong tables and two cornhole tables will be available to play exclusively on March 1, 15 and 29 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Spring Break gamers can enjoy the “Hunch Punch” cocktail, a delicious blend of Hunch Punch Moonshine, Sierra Mist, cranberry and pineapple juice served in signature glassware. Additionally, the Pina Colada shot, along with other specialty drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase on the third floor.

Ole Red’s brand-new Spring Blake Roadside Tees are also now available in store and at shop.opry.com. Spring Blake will run in-venue March 1 through March 31.

