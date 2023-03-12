Photo of the Day: March 12, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Moments before taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry recently, Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae were surprised with a plaque commemorating their #1 hit song “Die From A Broken Heart” achieving Triple Platinum certification by the RIAA. Written by Maddie & Tae with Jonathan Singleton and Deric Ruttan, the track now stands as the pair’s most-certified song, surpassing sales of 3 million units.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.