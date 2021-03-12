Photo of the Day: March 12, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of The Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin. The Franklin Theatre recently announced the theater’s phased reopening plan after being closed for performances due to COVID-19. Read more about that here.

For up-to-date information about renting the theater, upcoming shows, current seating capacity, or marquee message donations, visit the theater’s website at www.franklintheatre.com.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.