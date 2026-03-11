Photo of the Day: March 11, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dancers of Nashville Ballet brought elegance and artistry to the stage in Paul Vasterling’s Swan Lake at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall this past weekend, featuring lead performances by Lily Saito and Colette Tilinski as Odette/Odile and James Lankford and Jorge Emilio Peña as Prince Siegfried.

The iconic full-length ballet returned with live orchestra and debut performances in the principal roles. Performed live to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s soaring score by The Nashville Symphony, the production marked a major artistic moment for the company and its dancers, captivating audiences throughout an almost entirely sold-out run, culminating in a completely sold-out Sunday performance.

