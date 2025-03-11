Photo of the Day: March 11, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:All Kids Bike, the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school, activated the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program at Norman Binkley Elementary, thanks to a generous donation from the HDR Foundation.

The ceremony revealed 24 balance-to-pedal conversion bikes and included a first-ride opportunity for the excited kindergarteners. Norman Binkley leadership along with representatives from The HDR Foundation delivered a brief presentation before the bike reveal.

The HDR Foundation has provided a grant of $324,000 to All Kids Bike for the 2024-25 school year to provide teacher training and certification, complete learn-to-ride curriculum, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, student helmets, a teacher instruction bike, and rolling storage racks for elementary schools where their employees live and work.

By teaching kids to ride a bike in school, All Kids Bike gives thousands of children each year the opportunity to learn the life-changing skill of riding a bike. The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program boasts an inclusive, proven eight lesson curriculum that offers every child the opportunity to experience the joy of two wheels.

